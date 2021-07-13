Tanzania: Eaton Claims Pole Position in Dar Open Golf

National Ladies golf team player Angel Eaton played superbly to claim a three-stroke lead in the Round One of the Ladies Open golf tournament staged at Dar Gymkhana Club course yesterday.

Playing off handicap 3, Eaton grossed 73 strokes to beat her closest challenger Hawa Wanyeche by three shots. Also from TPDF Lugalo club, Wanyeche returned 76 gross to settle second in the tense chase for the top glory.

Finishing at the third position was Vicky Elias also from TPDF Lugalo who grossed 77 strokes, just one shot inferior to the secondpositioned Wanyeche.

Fourth overall after the end of the first round was Madina Iddi from Arusha who returned 79 gross strokes and was followed by Sophia Viggo from Lugalo who penned 80 strokes.

Others who raced for the gross category were Neema Olomi from Arusha who carved 80 strokes Aalaa Riyaz Somji also from Arusha who carded 81 strokes and Ayne Magombe who paraded 81 strokes.

The competition was also stiff in the race for net prize as three golfers tied on 66 nett after the end of the first round.

They are 35 handicapped Zanura Mohammed handicap, Joyce Osindi (HC19) and Kirtida Shah, all from Dar Gymkhana. 43 ladies are taking part in the event that was postponed for several years due to various reasons.

The newly elected Ladies Captain Sue Van Zyl did a commendable job in making it staged this time around. The event's overall entry is ver 140 golfers when it includes invited men's and junior players.

The respond from both the ladies and the men has been very good while the competition were very tight going to yesterday final round.

Golfers from Morogoro, Arusha, Kili Golf, Lugalo, and hosts Dar Gymkhana were on course over the weekend. Winners were expected to receive trophies and other awards during prize giving ceremony late yesterday.