Tanzania: Eaton Claims Pole Position in Dar Open Golf

12 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mbonile Burton

National Ladies golf team player Angel Eaton played superbly to claim a three-stroke lead in the Round One of the Ladies Open golf tournament staged at Dar Gymkhana Club course yesterday.

Playing off handicap 3, Eaton grossed 73 strokes to beat her closest challenger Hawa Wanyeche by three shots. Also from TPDF Lugalo club, Wanyeche returned 76 gross to settle second in the tense chase for the top glory.

Finishing at the third position was Vicky Elias also from TPDF Lugalo who grossed 77 strokes, just one shot inferior to the secondpositioned Wanyeche.

Fourth overall after the end of the first round was Madina Iddi from Arusha who returned 79 gross strokes and was followed by Sophia Viggo from Lugalo who penned 80 strokes.

Others who raced for the gross category were Neema Olomi from Arusha who carved 80 strokes Aalaa Riyaz Somji also from Arusha who carded 81 strokes and Ayne Magombe who paraded 81 strokes.

The competition was also stiff in the race for net prize as three golfers tied on 66 nett after the end of the first round.

They are 35 handicapped Zanura Mohammed handicap, Joyce Osindi (HC19) and Kirtida Shah, all from Dar Gymkhana. 43 ladies are taking part in the event that was postponed for several years due to various reasons.

The newly elected Ladies Captain Sue Van Zyl did a commendable job in making it staged this time around. The event's overall entry is ver 140 golfers when it includes invited men's and junior players.

The respond from both the ladies and the men has been very good while the competition were very tight going to yesterday final round.

Golfers from Morogoro, Arusha, Kili Golf, Lugalo, and hosts Dar Gymkhana were on course over the weekend. Winners were expected to receive trophies and other awards during prize giving ceremony late yesterday.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X