Nigeria: TCN, World Bank Train 708 Engineers On Electricity Grid

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said it is training 708 of its engineers drawn from key departments under the Transmission Service Provider (TSP) section, facilitated by the World Bank.

At the opening session of the training in Abuja yesterday, the acting Managing Director/CEO of TCN, Engr Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, said the training was to expose TCN's maintenance engineers to facility improvement programmes under the World Bank's Nigeria Electricity Transmission Project (NETAP) currently being executed in TCN.

Engr Abdulaziz said the training was crucial to ensuring TCN played its role with the new Service Level Agreement (SLA) and its mandate in the West African Power Pool (WAPP).

According to a statement, spokesperson of TCN, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, said: "In all, engineers undergoing this training are those in the Protection, Control and Metering Department (PC&M), Electrical Maintenance Department (EMD) and Lines Maintenance Department (LMD), totalling 708 engineers from the 10 TSP regions nationwide."

The Executive Director, Transmission Service Provider (TSP) in TCN, Engr Victor Adewumi, said the training would last for two weeks, adding that only persons with keen interest and determination would emerge from such training as better engineers.

The Executive Director, Human Resources and Change Management at TCN, Mr Justin Ishaya Dodo, advised the trainees to make the best use of the opportunity and also to network and make new friends.

The General Manager, Programme Coordination at TCN, Engr Joseph Ciroma, urged the graduates to deepen their knowledge as they had adequate resources for the programme.