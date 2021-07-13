Uganda: Govt Reduces Power Tariffs for Three Months

12 July 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Anthony Wesaka

The Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) has reduced power tariffs for July until September across different consumer categories.

ERA in a statement issued on Friday attributed the reduction to the consumer price index, the appreciation of Uganda Shilling against the dollar by 3.3 per cent, the fall in fuel prices and the energy generation mix.

According to the new tariffs, domestic consumers will pay Shs250 for the first 15 units under the lifeline tariff and thereafter, pay Shs747.5 for the next units purchased, a reduction from Shs750.9 in the previous quarter.

This will now see domestic power consumers pay Shs3.4 less per unit in the next quarter.

But the biggest beneficiaries of this reduction are the commercial and medium industrialists, whose tariffs were reduced by Shs23 and Shs29.1, respectively.

"The commercial consumers and medium industrial consumers are the biggest direct beneficiaries of the reduction in tariffs applicable for the period July to September 2021, with a reduction as much as Shs23.2 per unit and Shs29.1 per unit of electricity consumed for the two consumer categories respectively" ERA chief executive officer Eng Ziria Tibalwa Waako said in a statement.

This will now see the commercial consumers pay Shs616 from Shs639.8, medium consumers will now pay Shs526.9 from Shs556, while extra-large consumers will now pay Shs300.2 from Shs301.7 per unit.

In justifying the significant reduction of power tariffs for the two categories, ERA said the move was deliberate to support the small and medium sized businesses to recover from the adverse effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

ERA also clarified that the new power tariffs will apply to all electricity consumers under Umeme based on meter readings and YAKA purchases taken in the period of July to September this year.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X