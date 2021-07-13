Mozambique: Highest Covid-19 Death Toll in a Single Day

Maputo — According to the Mozambican health authorities, Sunday was marked by the largest number yet of Covid-19 deaths in a single 24 hour period.

20 deaths were reported on Sunday, pushing the total number of Covid-19 deaths from 962 to 982. Previously, the highest number of deaths was 19, reported on 1 February.

12 of the latest victims were men and eight were women, all Mozambican citizens, and aged between 38 and 76. 16 of them died in Maputo city, and one each in Tete, Sofala, Inhambane and Matola.

Of the 982 confirmed Covid-19 deaths, 734 (74.7 per cent) have occurred in Maputo. In no other province has the number of deaths gone into three digits.

According to a Ministry of Health Sunday press release, since the start of the pandemic, 638,774 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 2,876 of them in the previous 24 hours. The majority of the samples tested were from Maputo city (1,253) and Tete (314). These two provinces accounted for 54.5 per cent of all Saturday's tests.

There were also 232 tests from Inhambane, 214 from Nampula, 184 from Sofala, 172 from Zambezia, 172 from Gaza, 147 from Maputo province, 94 from Niassa, 89 from Cabo Delgado, and five from Manica.

1.943 of the tests gave negative results, while 933 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 88,868.

The largest number of positive cases was from Maputo city (528), followed by Tete (118). Between them, Maputo city and Tete accounted for 69.2 per cent of all the new cases identified on Sunday. There were also 76 cases in Inhambane, 74 in Gaza, 57 in Maputo province, 35 in Sofala, 15 in Zambezia, 14 in Niassa, 13 in Nampula, two in Manica and one in Cabo Delgado.

The national positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected with the virus) on Sunday was 32.4 per cent, which compares with 33.9 per cent on Saturday and 37.4 per cent on Friday. These rates mean that around one in three of those tested are found to be carrying the coronavirus.

As has happened repeatedly, the country splits sharply between north and south, divided roughly by the Zambezi river. Six of the seven provinces south of the river had positivity rates of over 30 per cent, while three of the four provinces north of the Zambezi had rates of below 10 per cent.

Once again, the highest positivity rate was found in Gaza, with 43 per cent, followed by Maputo city (42.1 per cent), Manica (40 per cent), Maputo province (38.8 per cent), Tete (37.6 per cent), and Inhambane (32.8 per cent).

The highest rate in the north, 14.9 per cent, was found in Niassa. In Zambezia, the positivity rate was 8.7 per cent, falling to 6.1 per cent in Nampula, and to only 1.1 per cent in Cabo Delgado.

Over the same 24 hour period, 42 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (29 in Maputo, nine in Sofala, two in Manica, one in Tete and one in Gaza). But 75 new patients were admitted (39 in Maputo, 16 in Sofala, 13 in Matola, three in Zambezia, two in Gaza, one in Tete and one in Inhambane).

The number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 rose from 351 on Saturday to 363 on Sunday. This is a new record for the number of people hospitalised with the disease. 254 of these patients (70 per cent) were in Maputo, 31 in Sofala, 28 in Matola, 27 in Tete, nine in Manica, six in Gaza, four in Zambezia, two in Inhambane, one in Niassa and one in Nampula. Cabo Delgado remained the only province where no Covid-19 patients were hospitalised.

The Ministry's Sunday release added that 718 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 (592 in Tete, 95 in Maputo province, and 31 in Inhambane). This brings the total number of recoveries to 73,617, which is 82.8 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

But the number of new cases continues to outstrip the number of recoveries, and so the number of active Covid-19 cases has continued to grow - from 14,070 on Saturday to 14,265 on Sunday. The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Maputo city, 7,432 (52.1 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 2.084; Tete, 2,058; Manica, 690; Gaza, 656; Sofala, 599; Inhambane, 339; Niassa, 239; Zambezia, 92; Nampula, 71; and Cabo Delgado, 35.