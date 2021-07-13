Mozambique: No Relaxation in Covid-19 Prevention, Urges Governor

Maputo — The governor of Maputo province, Julio Parruque, on Sunday urged residents of the province not to relax in compliance with the measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

Speaking in the Malhampswene neighbourhood, in the southern city of Matola, during ceremonies marking World Population Day, Parruque warned of the trend for increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases, deaths and hospitalisations.

"This year, Mozambique is commemorating this date with our attentions turned towards our youth and towards the vulnerable population, in an atypical context in which the world is assailed by the Covid-19 pandemic", he said.

By Saturday, he added, the number of Covid-19 cases in Maputo province had risen to 12,531, and 73 people had died from the disease. The situation had improved in April and May but now there was a sharp increase in cases.

"Our message to the people of Maputo province is clear", said the Governor. "We must not relax prevention against Covid-19. This is a general mobilisation. We must wash our hands repeatedly, wear masks, maintain physical distancing and avoid crowds".

He stressed that the curfew (from 21.00 to 04.00) is not optional, but must be complied with. "We should stay at home voluntarily", said Parruque. "This disease kills, and the consequences are dramatic for families and for the economy of our province. It's a challenge which demands that we all change our attitude and our behaviour".

"This is a tough battle, but we have to win", said Parruque. "We have to fight until final victory".

The population statistics, he said, showed that almost 20,000 people in the province are living in a situation of vulnerability, which poses challenges for the provision of health care, education, water, and employment opportunities.

"We are aware of the need to transform the demographic shock into opportunities", Parruque said, "through investment in human capital, improving the quality of the work force to stimulate productivity, and investing in infrastructure to induce economic growth in the medium and long term".

"The challenges for sustainable development are worsened by rapid population growth and by vulnerability to climate change", he continued.

The government was committed to an overall agenda on Population and Development, he said, stressing "the fight against poverty, the empowerment of women and girls, the promotion of sexual and reproductive health, and family planning through increasing the availability of modern contraceptive methods".