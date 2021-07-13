Mozambique: No Relaxation in Covid-19 Prevention, Urges Governor

12 July 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The governor of Maputo province, Julio Parruque, on Sunday urged residents of the province not to relax in compliance with the measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

Speaking in the Malhampswene neighbourhood, in the southern city of Matola, during ceremonies marking World Population Day, Parruque warned of the trend for increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases, deaths and hospitalisations.

"This year, Mozambique is commemorating this date with our attentions turned towards our youth and towards the vulnerable population, in an atypical context in which the world is assailed by the Covid-19 pandemic", he said.

By Saturday, he added, the number of Covid-19 cases in Maputo province had risen to 12,531, and 73 people had died from the disease. The situation had improved in April and May but now there was a sharp increase in cases.

"Our message to the people of Maputo province is clear", said the Governor. "We must not relax prevention against Covid-19. This is a general mobilisation. We must wash our hands repeatedly, wear masks, maintain physical distancing and avoid crowds".

He stressed that the curfew (from 21.00 to 04.00) is not optional, but must be complied with. "We should stay at home voluntarily", said Parruque. "This disease kills, and the consequences are dramatic for families and for the economy of our province. It's a challenge which demands that we all change our attitude and our behaviour".

"This is a tough battle, but we have to win", said Parruque. "We have to fight until final victory".

The population statistics, he said, showed that almost 20,000 people in the province are living in a situation of vulnerability, which poses challenges for the provision of health care, education, water, and employment opportunities.

"We are aware of the need to transform the demographic shock into opportunities", Parruque said, "through investment in human capital, improving the quality of the work force to stimulate productivity, and investing in infrastructure to induce economic growth in the medium and long term".

"The challenges for sustainable development are worsened by rapid population growth and by vulnerability to climate change", he continued.

The government was committed to an overall agenda on Population and Development, he said, stressing "the fight against poverty, the empowerment of women and girls, the promotion of sexual and reproductive health, and family planning through increasing the availability of modern contraceptive methods".

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X