Nigeria: Covid-19 3rd Wave - Why Nis Must Keep Watchful Eyes On Travellers - Sanwo-Olu

GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, urged the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, to ensure passengers coming into the country are duly monitored and accounted for, as a way of curbing the third wave of the coronavirus, COVID-19, spread.

The governor said this while receiving the Comptroller of the Lagos State Command of the NIS, Bauchi Aliyu, on a courtesy visit to the State House in Alausa.

Speaking against the background of fresh transmission recorded in the past few days in the state, and confirmation of the Delta variant of the virus in the country,

Sanwo-Olu said the Immigration had a statutory responsibility to prevent further spread of the virus by monitoring immigrants coming into the country through land, sea and air borders.

He said: "We are monitoring events that may lead to the third wave of COVID-19 in the country, and this is why we need to work together with the Nigeria Immigration Service. As the gatekeepers, you have a statutory responsibility to work with our frontline health workers to ensure that people coming into the country obey our rules and conform to the protocols.

"Nobody is above the law. We have designated some countries as red zones, and this is not discriminatory. We want to be able to monitor anybody coming from countries with a high burden of the virus. We want the Immigration Service to play its role so that we can nip the influx of new variants in the bud. We know that the virus is usually imported; we must be vigilant and ensure all protocols and guidelines are strictly observed, especially at airports."

In his remarks, Aliyu pledged that the Immigration is ready to partner with the current administration in improving the state's mega city status.

He said: "The NIS, Lagos State Command is most particularly grateful to the state Government for providing us with the befitting structure in Alausa-Ikeja as Passport Office.

"We are also grateful to the State Government for the monthly stipend and for providing a weekly supply of diesel to the Command, a move that has significantly reduced our overhead cost.

"I am greatly appreciative of the Frontline role you played as the Chief Incident Commander during and after the Public Health Emergency forced upon us by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"The hands-on management role you played did not only save Lagos, which was the epicenter of the pandemic, you also by extension saved the country from descending into a cluster flux of epic proportions."