Nigeria: A Toddler, One Princess... Identities of Remaining Kajuru Captives

Twenty-four hours after his abduction, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu, the Emir of Kajuru, regained freedom.

On Sunday, bandits abducted him from his private residence, alongside 13 others.

While he was released on Monday, the others are still in captivity.

Below is a list of the remaining captives:

Zainab Alhassan (daughter)

Zainab Mukhtar, (granddaughter)

Muhammad Sa'adanu (grandson)

Salim Musa (grandson)

Faisal Musa (grandson)

Ahmed Mukhtar (grandson)

Suleiman Umar (A title holder in Kajuru)

Nazifi Rayyanu

Ayuba Yunusa

Amina Abubakar

Maryam Abubakar

Mardiyya Sani

Mudassir Sani (one-year-old toddler)