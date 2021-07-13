Egypt Envoy to UN Lauds Move to Refer Renaissance Dam File to Security Council

12 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Taking the Renaissance Dam file to the Security Council is in itself a success, says Egypt's permanent representative at the UN Mohamed Edris.

Indeed, some countries with veto power at the UNSC had rejected this move because such files were not to be tackled by the Security Council, but at the end Egypt could do it, Edris said in statements to Sada al Balad TV channel.

Egypt was able to promote its just case till it reached the highest international gathering - the Security Council that is, the diplomat noted.

This was an important move for Egypt to make clear its stance to the whole world and put the international community face to face with its responsibilities in this regard, Edris said.

