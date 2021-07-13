Egypt: FM Meets Israeli Counterpart On Need to Resolve Middle East Stalemate

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met Sunday with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid during his visit to Brussels.

The meeting focused on the need to resolve the current stalemate between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, leading to just and comprehensive peace negotiations, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez tweeted.

Shoukry arrived in Belgium earlier in the day to hand over a message from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to European Council President Charles Michel.

He is also expected to hold a meeting with the foreign ministers of the European Union and senior European Commission officials.