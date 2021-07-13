Egypt: FM Meets Israeli Counterpart On Need to Resolve Middle East Stalemate

12 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met Sunday with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid during his visit to Brussels.

The meeting focused on the need to resolve the current stalemate between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, leading to just and comprehensive peace negotiations, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez tweeted.

Shoukry arrived in Belgium earlier in the day to hand over a message from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to European Council President Charles Michel.

He is also expected to hold a meeting with the foreign ministers of the European Union and senior European Commission officials.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X