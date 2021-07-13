Namibia: Cosafa Semis Beckon Brave Warriors

The Brave Warriors want to play better against Malawi's Flames today than they did in their first two matches to secure a place in the Cosafa Cup semi-finals, said Elmo Kambindu and Lloyd Kazapua.

That good run of form should extend to the final group date with the second-placed dangerous Mambas of Mozambique tomorrow and beyond, they said.

Namibia lead Pool B following their 2-1 win over the Teranaga Lions of Senegal in their opener, and a 2-0 success against record six-time Cosafa Cup winners Zimbabwe Warriors on Sunday.

"We are playing well as a team, from the front all the way to the back with me as the goalkeeper.

"We're looking forward to playing against Malawi. We came with the intention to grow each day and with each game," goalkeeper Kazapua said.

They face a Malawi side still smarting from going down 2-0 to four-point Mozambique on Sunday. Malawi need to win to keep their hopes of progression alive, while Namibia need only a point to advance to the last four.

"We want to maintain this level and improve bit by bit in the coming matches," Kambindu said.

The bruising centre forward has been the standout Brave Warrior thus far, helping himself to two goals and as many man-of-the-match prizes.

That he is enjoying a stellar tournament is down to a cohesive collective effort, the modest Mighty Gunners marksman said.

"I am happy with my performances. I want to say thank you to everyone who is helping me, and to the whole nation for being behind us. I want to keep helping the team go as far as possible in the tournament," Kambindu said.

With the action coming thick and fast in the altered 20th anniversary competition, maintaining that level of performance will be challenging, his coach, Bobby Samaria, said.

He remains pragmatic about his side's chances.

"We're relaxed, we're happy that the set objective was achieved. It was not easy; it will never be easy," he said.

A change in format to 10 teams in two pools of five has added an additional match to the tournament for all teams and opens the potential of player fatigue.

To that end, teams are able to add an additional three players to their squads from their third game of the competition to lessen the load.

Kambindu believes the Brave Warriors, many of whom are accustomed to playing on consecutive days back home, can handle the load.

"Two games in two days is not an issue. We are used to playing in similar conditions at home," he said.

"Our people should keep faith in us. We will keep working hard and believing in ourselves."

Kazapua echoed his teammates' position, saying they can go all the way and claim a second regional star for Namibia.

"Keep supporting us. We will keep trying our best to keep you happy. If all goes well, we will bring the cup back home," said Kazapua.

The frenetic end to the group stages over a 24-hour period starts with Namibia versus Malawi (one point) and Senegal (3) taking on Zimbabwe (2) at 12h00.

The latter two are each desperate for the win to stake a claim for a semi-final spot.

Later on in Group A, it will be last chance saloon for Zambia as they take on Botswana at 15h00, a game that will kick off at the same time as group leaders South Africa against Lesotho.

South Africa (6 from two matches) lead Pool A on head-to-head from Eswatini (6 from 3), followed by Botswana (3 from 2), Lesotho (3 from 3) and Zambia (0 from 2).

The top two teams in each of the groups advance to the semi-finals, which will be played on Friday.