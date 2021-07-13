Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

12 July 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)
press release

Twenty patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Southern Red Sea, Central and Southern Regions.

Out of these, eleven patients are from Quarantine Center in Assab, Southern Red Sea Region. Seven patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Areza (1), Senafe (1); Southern Region.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has accordingly increased to 6,304.

The total number of recovered patients stands at 5,842 and the number of deaths at 29.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

12 July 2021

