Egypt: 'Reviving Roots' Initiative Soft Power to Support Egypt, Says Minister

12 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Emigration Minister Nabila Makram has spoken highly of a presidential initiative to revive roots that addresses the second and third generations of Greek and Cypriot Egyptians, believing those communities constitute the soft power of Egypt.

"Reviving Roots" and other such initiatives are meant to shed light on Egypt as a host country of all cultures and religions, Makram said in statements Sunday night after launching the initiative at the Mediterranean city of Alexandria.

She added that Egypt had already honored the first generation of Greek and Cypriot Egyptians just after the "Reviving Roots" initiative was firstly launched in 2017.

