Gambia: Government Reduces Ferry Crossing Fees By 50 Percent Amid "Tobaski" Feast

12 July 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Ndey Sowe

The Government has reduced the fees for ferry crossing by 50%, and all livestock dealers with more than five (5) animals are required to transport their animals in a vehicle during the ferry crossing, the trade ministry said in a statement.

This development came after the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment had a consultative meeting on July 6th, 2021with all the relevant stakeholders in the livestock sector.

The objective of the meeting was to facilitate the importation and sale of livestock in preparation for the Muslims Tobaski feast.

Consequently, the trade ministry's statement indicated that the following will be implemented by Government to facilitate the sales of livestock in the country effective 10th July 2021:

"The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) will waive all import duties and domestic taxes on livestock during the period;

"The Banjul City Council and the Brikama Area Council will waive all fees and taxes for livestock dealers during the period;

"The Kanifing Municipal Council will also waive fees and taxes for the livestock dealers except for the cleaning fees;

"The Gambia Police Force will reinforce security during the period especially at the designate sales points;

"The Gambia Immigration Department will facilitate entry of the dealers into the country and where necessary will issue laissez -passer free of charge to anyone from the ECOWAS Region.

"All dealers in livestock are reminded that The Government of The Gambia undertakes these measures to facilitate the accessibility and affordability of livestock. Livestock dealers must therefore ensure that these positive steps taken are reflected in their prices.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

