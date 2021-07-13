Tunisia: Ten-Day General Lockdown Imposed in Kebili

12 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A ten-day general health lockdown has been imposed in Kebili governorate starting from July 13, Governor Moncef Chleghmia said Monday.

This decision was taken due to the rise reported in the number of infections in the region, reaching over 500 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants.

A 8pm-to-5am curfew and a travel ban from and to the governorate have also been imposed and only food shops are allowed to remain open during the day.

The occupancy rate of hospital beds in the region's COVID units and in intensive care units currently stands at 55% and 29%, respectively, the Kebili Local Health Directorate said.

