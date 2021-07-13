Nigeria: Lagos Court Declines Yoruba Nation Agitators Bail Till July 27

13 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)

A Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba, Lagos, has declined bail application for the 49 Yoruba Nation agitators arrested and detained by the Lagos State Police Command.

The agitators were arrested at Ojota, Lagos on July 3, 2021 during a rally in support of the actualisation of Yoruba Nation.

The motion for their bail application, filed by human rights lawyers led by Olasupo Ojo and Oladapo Kayode, was adjourned to July 27, 2021 for a ruling.

The court had on Monday, July 5, 2021 granted the application for an ex-parte order brought before it by the Lagos State Police Command to detain the agitators for 21 days.

The 21-day ex-parte order will expire on July 26, 2021.

