Equatorial Guinea: Women's Champions League - Louves Minproff Drawn With Malabo Kings

12 July 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The draw of the Union of Central African Football Federations took place on Saturday 10, 2021.

Cameroon's champions Louves Minproff will face Malabo Kings of Equatorial Guinea in the preliminary rounds of the maiden edition of the Women's CAF Champions that is expected to kick off during the 2021-2022 season. That is the outcome of the draw of the Union of Central African Football Federations, (UNIFFAC) that took place on Saturday, July 10, 2021. In the other pairings, Missile FC of Gabon will face FCF Amani of the DR Congo in the first preliminary round. The competition will be played on home and away basis. The winners of both ties will clash in the final with the champions to progress to the final phase of the competition.

Louves have won the Cameroon Women's top-flight championship, recently rebranded as the Guinness Super League championship in the past three seasons and look like the real deal for the event alongside the likes of Malabo Kings who have also been impressive in Equatorial Guinea and came to Cameroon last year for pre-season. The winner of the UNIFFAC Zonal Qualifiers will represent the zone at the Inaugural TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League to be hosted by Egypt.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

