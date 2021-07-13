Cameroon: Aids-Free Holidays - Campaign Preparations Ongoing

Through a press release, peer educators have been called to apply for the HIV crusade spearheaded by the First Lady of Cameroon.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic which has caused the world to adopt a certain lifestyle in the community characterized by social distancing, the wearing of face mask and above all staying at home as much as possible, the First Lady of Cameroon, Chantal Biya, has not forgotten the role she plays in curbing the HIV pandemic in Cameroon and beyond. The fight against HIV/AIDS remains a top priority to the First Lady, through the Pan African NGO for African First Ladies, African Synergy Against AIDS and Suffering; of which she is the founding President. In this perspective, the Pan African Organisation has begun preparations for the 19th education of HIV-Free Holidays, initiated by Mrs Chantal Biya.

On July 9, 2021, the Executive Secretary of African Synergy against AIDS and Suffering, Jean Stephanie Biatcha, through a communiqué, called on young people (candidates) who are interested to be peer educators for the 2021 AIDS-Free-Holidays campaign on behalf of African Synergy to drop their application files at the headquarters of African Synergy located in the Melen neighbourhood in Yaounde every working day between 8:30 am and 5 pm up to July 20, 2021. However, other peer educators will be recruited nationwide by the National AIDS Control Committee.

According to the release, the application file of any peer educator should contain the age of the candidate, region of origin, neighbourhood of residence, school/ university also attached; language spoken and contact details. Candidates should also attach a photocopy of their birth certificate or National Identity Card amongst other things.