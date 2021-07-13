Cameroon: Aids-Free Holidays - Campaign Preparations Ongoing

12 July 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Through a press release, peer educators have been called to apply for the HIV crusade spearheaded by the First Lady of Cameroon.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic which has caused the world to adopt a certain lifestyle in the community characterized by social distancing, the wearing of face mask and above all staying at home as much as possible, the First Lady of Cameroon, Chantal Biya, has not forgotten the role she plays in curbing the HIV pandemic in Cameroon and beyond. The fight against HIV/AIDS remains a top priority to the First Lady, through the Pan African NGO for African First Ladies, African Synergy Against AIDS and Suffering; of which she is the founding President. In this perspective, the Pan African Organisation has begun preparations for the 19th education of HIV-Free Holidays, initiated by Mrs Chantal Biya.

On July 9, 2021, the Executive Secretary of African Synergy against AIDS and Suffering, Jean Stephanie Biatcha, through a communiqué, called on young people (candidates) who are interested to be peer educators for the 2021 AIDS-Free-Holidays campaign on behalf of African Synergy to drop their application files at the headquarters of African Synergy located in the Melen neighbourhood in Yaounde every working day between 8:30 am and 5 pm up to July 20, 2021. However, other peer educators will be recruited nationwide by the National AIDS Control Committee.

According to the release, the application file of any peer educator should contain the age of the candidate, region of origin, neighbourhood of residence, school/ university also attached; language spoken and contact details. Candidates should also attach a photocopy of their birth certificate or National Identity Card amongst other things.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X