Cameroon: Special Status for NW Region - Public Lndependent Conciliator Pledges Probity

12 July 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Tamfu Simon Fai on July 8, 2021 took the oath of office at the Appeal Court in Bamenda to amicably settle disputes, bring confidence, fairplay to the public space.

On the strength of Presidential Decree No. 2021/342 of June 10, 2021, Tamfu Simon Fai was on July 8, 2021 legally empowered to assume office as the Pioneer Public Independent Conciliator for the North West region. He was administered the oath to take office by the Appeal Court of the North West region with Justice Sokem Ngale Mborh leading the Panel of three. It was against this backdrop that Tamfu Simon Fai swore to loyally and faithfully execute with probity, impartiality and independence, the duties of the Public Independent Conciliator entrusted to him by the President of the Republic.

The oath also requires Tamfu Simon Fai to uphold professional secrecy and stand by obligations enshrined in the texts that endorse his appointment and services. Justice Sokem Ngale Mborh equally encouraged him to feature wisdom, tact, sangfroid and persuasive attitude as the gateway to achieve in an assignment that does not dictate verdicts but amicable settlement of disputes. Justice Sokem Ngale Mborh stressed the mission of the Mr Tamfu to include; mediation, facilitation and above all, peace making in a region whose inhabitants are frustrated by the ongoing socio-political and security crisis. It is all about giving hope a chance in a region where economic and social life have been considerably slowed down.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X