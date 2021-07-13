Cameroon: Special Status for NW Region - Public Lndependent Conciliator Pledges Probity

Tamfu Simon Fai on July 8, 2021 took the oath of office at the Appeal Court in Bamenda to amicably settle disputes, bring confidence, fairplay to the public space.

On the strength of Presidential Decree No. 2021/342 of June 10, 2021, Tamfu Simon Fai was on July 8, 2021 legally empowered to assume office as the Pioneer Public Independent Conciliator for the North West region. He was administered the oath to take office by the Appeal Court of the North West region with Justice Sokem Ngale Mborh leading the Panel of three. It was against this backdrop that Tamfu Simon Fai swore to loyally and faithfully execute with probity, impartiality and independence, the duties of the Public Independent Conciliator entrusted to him by the President of the Republic.

The oath also requires Tamfu Simon Fai to uphold professional secrecy and stand by obligations enshrined in the texts that endorse his appointment and services. Justice Sokem Ngale Mborh equally encouraged him to feature wisdom, tact, sangfroid and persuasive attitude as the gateway to achieve in an assignment that does not dictate verdicts but amicable settlement of disputes. Justice Sokem Ngale Mborh stressed the mission of the Mr Tamfu to include; mediation, facilitation and above all, peace making in a region whose inhabitants are frustrated by the ongoing socio-political and security crisis. It is all about giving hope a chance in a region where economic and social life have been considerably slowed down.