Liberia: Several Diaspora Organizations Make Donation to Fight Covid-19

Monrovia — Several diaspora organizations with branches in Liberia have rallied support intended to help support their various branches in Liberia fight against the spread of the COVID-19 in Liberia.

The various organizations including'; FACEHS, LITE, ACF and their leaders with the help of Professor Bestman Larmena, Project Coordinator, represented in Sacramento, California and Mrs. Debra Lawson Fasuiyi and Mr. Tarwo Fasuiyi who donated school supplies decided to collaborate with Women for Women, Inc. and UPUSA/Canada Women Congress to usher services that may seem lacking or limited in Liberia.

Madam Bendu Hunter who represents the organization in Liberia at the donation ceremony told a gathering of beneficiaries that the donation of the items became possible after the Showers of Blessings Church of God in Christ in Sacramento California was donating hand sanitizers and masks to communities in Sacramento and informed Madam Tuwe Mehn, President of FACEHS about the donations who immediately informed her "She immediately informed Chairlady, Bendu Hunter who shared the desire to Pastor Thomas for Women for Women, Inc. and UPUSA/Canada Women Congress to send these same supplies to the people of Liberia.

"The Pastor, Dr. Donald Thomas immediately instructed that the church give boxes of hand sanitizers and boxes of N-95 masks to be shipped to Liberia. With these boxes of hand sanitizers and N-95 masks to be shipped to Liberia, these organizations, FACEHS, LITE, ACF with the support and partnership with Women for Women, Inc. and UPUSA/Canada Women Congress, decided to ship not only hand sanitizers and N-95 masks but added other donations to be donated free to the people in Liberia.

"Today, we are gathered here to present on behalf of the Women for Women Inc. Sacramento, California, UP/USA/Canada Women Congress in addition to the N-95 Masks and hand sanitizers, we want to present a brandnew laptop, a wheel chair, school supplies, payment for a brand-new printer to the National Leadership of the Women Congress Liberia, Chairlady, Madam Selena Mappy."

The contributions, according to Bendu, symbolize commitment and loyalty to the growth and development of the Country and in support of the women especially during this pandemic. "Moreover, we want to in this public manner make it very clear that we will continue to work in the interest of Women in Leadership, Children and Families in Liberia."

She also discloses that few of the N-95 masks and hand sanitizers will be presented to the Women for Women, Inc. President, Madam Dorothy McCauley for distributions in the communities. The representatives from Foundation for African Children Education and Health Services, (FACEHS), Liberian Initiative for Transformation & Enlightenment (LITE), African Children Foundation (AFC) and SEHWAH Liberia Inc. will receive hand sanitizers and N-95 masks for distributions to their various communities.

"As these organizations continued the collection of items to be donated to the schools, communities, children and families in need in Liberia, other organizations later joined the efforts like SEHWAH Liberia Inc. Now, there is news of COVID 19 spreading in Liberia.

"In conclusion, we want to also thank everyone who helps to make the process a success to benefit our people in Liberia. More especially Showers of Blessings Church for the donations, FACEHS, LITE and ACF. On behalf of WFW and the UPUSA/Canada Women we say a big thank you to UPUSA/Canada."