Liberia: Ruling CDC Youth League Calls for Investigation of Asst. Minister Potter After Buying Luxurious Car for His Wife

Monrovia — The lavishness displayed by the Assistant Minister of State for Logistics, J. Emmanuel Potter, while broadcasting live on Facebook the gifting of his wife an Audi Q7 and popping champagne on it to wish her happy birthday has angered his fellow partisans who believe he must be investigated.

Audi Q7 is a midsize luxurious SUV.

The Youth League is also appalled by the luxurious cuisine also displayed by the Commissioner of the Liberia Maritime Authority, Lenn Eugene Nagbe. In the view of the youth of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), such show of opulence on social media by government officials amid vivid poverty and hunger among the masses portrays insensitivity to the plights of the people.

"The Revolutionary National Youth League of the Mighty Coalition for Democratic Change (RNYL-CDC) condemns in its stoutest term the reckless display of wealth on the part of Assistant Minister J. Emmanuel Potter. The action of Emmanuel Potter who couldn't afford a 2,500 USD vehicle years back will in less than three years be displaying and popping champagne over a luxurious Audi Q7 vehicle," said Hassan Newland, Assistant Secretary of CDC Youth League.

Speaking to journalists at the CDC Headquarters in Congo Town over the weekend, Newland said the Youth League does not have any interest in how the minister spends his salary but wants to remind him that the CDC's government is a government that is intended to uplift the lives of the ordinary masses, which, according to him, is the essence of the Pro Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

"The essence of the Pro-poor Agenda is to alleviate the vast majority of our people from the poverty line to an appreciable living standard but not to enrich an individual to the detriment of our people," Newland says.

Newland emphasized that the Youth League sees these actions as a flagrant disrespect to the Liberian people and a complete contradiction to the philosophy and ideology of the mighty CDC.

He said: "While the President is making a serious effort in the fight against the Covid-19 menace that is ravaging our country and committedly endeavoring to address the economically challenging situation of the citizenry, we sincerely expect his lieutenants to realistically buttress his effort, instead of having an individual who is supposed to be identifying with their situation but flaunting with such a luxurious vehicle in the midst of all of these issues. This only speaks to the insensitivity on the part of Mr. Potter."

According to the ruling party youth, while hospitals are challenged and the healthcare system is under attack, to have an Assistant Minister who reportedly earns around 2,000 USD parading with a vehicle with such a high cash value, to the point of insultingly pouring champagne on it, is unfortunate.

"The Revolutionary National Youth League - CDC wants to ask the President and standard-bearer of the CDC to investigate Mr. Potter's display of such affluence which we think is at the peril of the ordinary people. We need said investigation to be conducted as we strive to live within the confines of the Pro-Poor Agenda. We hope that said move would serve as a deterrent for a would-be agent provocateur," Newland said.

Mr. Potter declined to comment when contacted by FrontPage Africa for comments on his condemnation by the Youth League for their call to have him investigated.

'Show of sheer Arrogance'

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At the same time, the ruling party's youth have condemned Commissioner Nagbe for showing extravagance on social media. In the view of the CDC Youth, such is a show of sheer arrogance and disrespect to the ordinary Liberians who cannot afford ordinary meal.

"It bewilders us that people like Eugene Nagbe and Emmanuel Potter will engage in extravagance while the masses of our people still struggle for better living conditions. The actions of both individuals undermine the sense of belonging that we envisage for our people as a grassroots movement," he said.

Newland added: "We call on all our partisans and well-wishers to remain focus and not succumb to the reckless display of overnight luxury on the part of Mr. Potter and Mr. Nagbe who have betrayed the essence of the Pro-poor Agenda and engage themselves into a flamboyant lifestyle which is an utter provocation and irresponsible."