Liberia: Liberty Party's Former Youth Chairman Joins People's Liberation Party

12 July 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Francis G. Boayue

Monrovia — The former youth chairman of the Liberty Party (LP) Charnor Jalloh has crossed over to the People's Liberation Party (PLP) to take on full membership as his new political home.

On Thursday, in the presence of the political leader and executive committee members of PLP at its headquarters in Congo Town; Charnor Jalloh declares that he is no longer considered member of the Liberty party and the Collaborating Political Party (CPP) by extension.

He, at the same time used the occasion to call on his supporters and well-wishers to join him on board to push forward the agenda of the PLP.

According to Jalloh he resigned from the Liberty Party due to his "Arbitrary arrest and illegal imprisonment by the LP Political leader, Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence; the outrageous statement made by Daniel Sando against the Fula community without it being addressed by the party leadership, the youth marginalization in decision making and involvement in the day to day activities of the party and the lack of efficiency and effectiveness in the party and linking the party to be more of an NGO than a political party."

In response, the political leader of the PLP, Dr. Daniel Cassel expressed thanks and welcome Jalloh on board and with immediate effect appointed Charnoh Jalloh as National Vice Chairman for Auxiliary, a new position just created in the party leadership.

"Charnoh we love you and embraced you and appreciate your knowledge and experience you've come with to our family and what seems to be center is nationalism and patriotism putting people and country first", Dr. Cassell said.

The PLP is the newest but fastest growing political party in Liberia. Its political leader, Dr. Cassell is a philanthropic who continues to identify with several underprivileged persons including people living with disabilities, disadvantaged youths and residents of slum communities in Monrovia.

