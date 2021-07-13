Liberia: Center for Peace Education Donates Covid-19 Items to Motorcyclists, Marketers in Moulton Corner Community

Brewerville — A local nongovernmental organization, the Center for Peace and Education on Saturday distributed several anti-COVID-19 materials to residents of Mouton Corner in Brewerville.

The items include 2,000 nose masks, 200 face shields and 1,000 COVID-19 awareness flyers.

Beneficiaries include marketers of the William Grant and Irean Grant markets, Motorcyclists & car unions, and the SMS Clinic, among others.

Making the donation to them, the Director for Training and Research of the Center for Peace and Education, John T. Cooper said the purpose of the donation and awareness was to educate the people about the reality of COVID-19 and how a person gets infected, the spread and how people and the community at large can be protected. He thanked the organization's founder and Executive Director Mr. Mainlehwon Ebenezer Vonhm who is based in the United States for the support, called for a concerted effort to fight the dreadful disease that is taking its toll on the government and people.

"Our goal is to end the pandemic and this involves everybody; not just public health officials and government," he said. "Every Liberian citizen has a duty to ensure that the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control and eventually eliminated."

Also speaking via the internet, the group's Founder and Executive Director Mr. Mainlehwon Ebenezer Vonhm stated that the organization has been involved with teaching peace and capacity building since its existence in Brewerville. However, with the outbreak and rapid spread of COVID-19, it finds its necessary to buttress the government's effort in containing it.

Receiving the COVID-19 consignment on behalf of the group, the chairlady of the Irean Grant market Kolu Massaquoi thanked the organization for the gesture and promised that the items received are going to be used for the intended purpose.

Liberia is currently experiencing rapid increase in COVID-19 cases. Latest data released showed that there are 2,373 active confirmed cases, and of this number 417 new cases, 15 deaths and 124 recoveries were recorded between July 3 and 9, 2021.