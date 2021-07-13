Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki Encourages National Olympics Team

12 July 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 12 July 2021- President Isaias Afwerki received and encouraged the Eritrean national Olympics team that is due to participate at the Toyo Olympics 2020 that will be held from 23 July to 8 August.

At the occasion held today, 12 July at Adi-Halo, President Isaias said that Eritrea has encouraging participation in international competitions and wished all success to the national team.

President Isaias also said that more effort will be exerted towards sports development and to enable Eritrean athletes participate in as many international competitions both in number and quality.

Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, said that Eritrea will participate in the Tokyo Olympics in three sports competitions including in athletics, swimming and cycling and is fielding 13 athletes including five females.

Ambassador Zemede also said that the encouragement made by President Isaias will have significant input in the performance of the athletes in the competition.

Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com.

