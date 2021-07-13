Zimbabwe: Prince Faces Agonising End to Season

Zimbabwe international forward, Prince Dube, faces a painful end to his first season in Tanzania as he is unlikely to take part in the final two rounds of games on health grounds.

Dube, who was the firm favourite for the Golden Boot for the better part of the campaign, has since lost grip in the race after his main rival, John Bocco of Simba SC, surpassed his tally at the weekend.

Tanzanian international Bocco scored his 15th goal when Simba SC beat Coastal Union 2-0 on Sunday to lift their 22nd Tanzanian Premiership title.

Dube has 14 goals and is also facing a serious challenge from another Simba SC player, Chris Mugalu, who scored the second against Coastal Union, to move to 13 goals.

Mugalu put himself back in the picture when he grabbed a brace last week in the 2-0 win over KMC.

Simba SC, who missed league games while participating in the CAF Champions League, have played more games recently as they have been battling to clear their backlog.

This has allowed their players to close in on Dube, who at some point was four goals clear, of the competition.

All the teams have now played 32 games, in the Tanzanian championship race, which ends on Sunday.

Sadly, Dube may not have the opportunity to keep fighting, for the Golden Boot, in the last two rounds.

The striker has already missed the previous two league games and a Cup semi-final, against Simba SC, last month.

Azam information officer, Thabit Zakaria, painted a grim picture on Dube's prospects, in an interview with IPP media, of Tanzania.

"Dube is suffering from a chronic abdominal pain and has been given a two-week break so that his health can improve to serve Azam, in the two matches, (it) will depend on the progress of his health," said Zakaria.

The 24-year old started his campaign like a house on fire, scoring crucial goals and contributing assists, to help Azam take control of the race, early on.

However, the former Highlanders star has battled a series of injuries, which kept him out of action, for a considerable number of games.

Dube last featured for Azam in the Sports Federation Cup quarter-final match, against Rhino Rangers, on May 26.

But, he was withdrawn less than 10 minutes into the game, because of a stomach ailment. He had returned from a long injury layoff, and scored a magnificent half volley, in the 2-0 win over Biashra United, for his 14th goal of the season.

Another Simba SC forward, Meddie Kagere of Rwanda, has 11 goals.

Simba SC will be playing for pride, after they won the title on Sunday.

They amassed an unassailable 79 points, with two matches to play.

They have nine points more than second-placed Young Africans.

Azam, who are also home to Zimbabweans Bruce Kangwa and Never Tigere, are in third place, with 64 points from 32 outings.

The club are also interested in signing Warriors fringe midfielder, Last Jesi.

The Ice Cream Makers experienced a dip in form, during the season, but are pushing for a strong finish.

They have often struggled without Dube in their line-up.

Apart from his 14 goals, Dube has also provided four assists and an additional three goals in the Federation Cup competition.