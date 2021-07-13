Nigeria: Bail Hearing for Alleged 49 Yoruba Nation Agitators Holds July 27

13 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

A Yaba Chief magistrates' court in Lagos on Monday adjourned until July 27, the bail application for the 47 men and two women brought before the court over alleged murder and arson.

The defendants are: Abiodun Taiwo, Adagunodo Babatunde, Oluwafemi Adeleye, Oloye Taiwo, Saheed Kareem, Adebayo Waheed, Akinbode Sunday, Lawal Akeem, Samuel Ire, Ogundile Dare, among others.

The defendants, who were arrested in connection with the Oodua republic mega rally, were detained by an exparte order granted for 21 days.

The magistrate, Chief Magistrate Mrs Adeola Adedayo, ordered the case file to be sent to the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

The motion for their bail application was filed by Mr Olasupo Ojo and Mr Oladapo Kayode but was further adjourned for ruling.

Adedayo adjourned the bail hearing and arraignment of the defendants to July 27.

