Nigeria: Boomplay Partners Airtel Nigeria to Offer Affordable Music Streaming Service

13 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Africa's leading streaming platform, Boomplay and telecommunications giant leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, have signed announced a strategic partnership that will offer subscribers access to affordable streaming on Boomplay.

The Airtel-Boomplay partnership rides on the Airtel Streaming Data Plan and will give music lovers the opportunity to save more on streaming data cost, as music lovers will enjoy 500MB exclusive data for only N100. To activate the plan, customers are required to dial *141# from any Airtel line.

While unveiling the new partnership, General Manager, Boomplay Nigeria, Oladele Kadiri, affirmed the company's commitment of making music more accessible, stating that, "We are very optimistic about the partnership with Airtel, which will enhance music streaming and downloading for our users, through affordable data packages, while also cementing the business relationship between the two companies."

Commenting on the partnership, Airtel Nigeria's Chief Commercial Officer, Dinesh Balsingh, said Airtel is delighted to offer a platform that will connect more Nigerians to the music they love at a much more affordable cost.

"At Airtel, we are always exploring opportunities that will make life better and more enjoyable for our valued customers. With this partnership with Boomplay, music lovers need not worry about exorbitant streaming cost as we have simplified the experience and made it much more affordable for everyone."

Through the partnership, Boomplay is living up to its promise of making music streaming more accessible. Telecommunication partnerships across Africa play an important role in Boomplay's advancement strategy, as the company seeks to work with stakeholders to achieve its vision of empowering the African music ecosystem to unlock its full potential.

