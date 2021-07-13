Nigeria: APC Stalwart, Agara Lauds Ayade Over Infrastructure, Industrialization in Cross River

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Cross River Chapter, Chris Agara, Monday, lauded Governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade, over infrastructure and industrialization efforts in Cross River State.

Agara who scored Ayade high made the assertion at the Yala APC Unity Rally which was hosted by High Chief Higgins Peter, in his residence at Okpoma, headquarters of Yala Local Government Area, in Cross River State.

Being one of the leaders of the party at the residence Higgins Peters, who hosted him and others said an excellent job is being done in the State, and it is in line with the programmes and policies of the Buhari-led administration at the federal level.

He further stated that the Governor has done "very excellently well" despite meager resources at his disposal.

He said: "Sometimes you have to measure someone's successes based on what he has available for him to perform and considering the fact that the state has second lowest allocation from the federation account.

"You can see the number of appointees and industries he has set up as against what is happening in other states or what has happened in the state in the past. So we have to give him an excellent result for doing an excellent job."

However, he (Agara) called on people in the State to register and become members of the APC en mass in order to properly socket to the centre with the Governor in order to sustain the tide and wind of greater benefits in terms of infrastructure, economy and wealth creation for the people while stressing on the on the ongoing broom revolution and tide of defections across the state.

"Flow with the winds. God knows has a reason for making the wind flow in the direction it is flowing now. Flow with the wind. There's everything good about the wind.

"The flowers are blossoming; the sweet smell of the flowers from the wind is so obvious. So, flow with the wind, go with the governor, go with the state, socket with the center, and let great things start happening in the state."

On the just concluded Yala APC mega unity rally, he said, "We came here for the Yala Local Government defection rally and Yala is part of me and I am part of Yala. I have a number of acquaintances, friends, brothers and sisters.

"I see myself as part of Yala that is why I am here to witness and be part of the defection from the PDP to the APC. The unity rally is a good development and from what I have seen today, there is no any other party aside APC in Yala."

"Speaking further on his recent defection to the ruling APC, he stated that, "First and foremost I needed to give solidarity toy friend the Governor, His Excellency, Sen Prof Sir Ben Ayade.

"And secondly I also believed in the reasons and the principles behind it. Majorly from moving the state from an opposition state to the ruling party that has connection to the center. And of course that has so much advantage to the state and the good people of Cross River, and so, primarily that is my reason for joining the APC family."

Ahead of 2023 general elections amidst the gale of defections currently in the state, the party stalwart expressed optimism that APC will do well in the elections.

"The difference is like when you work at the center and the branches of any organisation. There is so much difference. So in 2023 for instance, we expect APC to do well in the state and of course everybody can see from the level of defections and from the enthusiasm being expressed by the people with support for what the governor has done.

"Yala today is one of those Local Governments with very massive voting strength and very massive support as well. So I feel very good about it and I think quite a number of good things will follow", he stated.

Clearing some permutations as avoiding certain speculations on specifics expected by people from him ahead of in 2023, he stated that the time was not ripe to overfeed the system, rather let the system function and for governance to be allowed to keep going normally.

"I believe 2023 is still a long time to go and I don't want to be caught in that web of speculating what you cannot even determine yourself. You can only propose, but God will dispose.

"So I have learnt a lot that you don't start to over-feed the system by placing your interest of yours first. I think we should allow the system to function well. Let governance keep going on normally.

"For me, Chris Agara, I think it is too early to start wanting to let people know what I want to do. I think God would have to lead my feelings and spirit as we progress", he added.

He is a seasoned administrator, businessman and Chief Executive Officer of many outstanding companies in Nigeria and abroad including the Garagam Nigeria Limited, TITAN Projects (an Oil serving company), AA Universal (Agric based company), and others.

Also he is a philanthropist, politician, peace ambassador, president of various multipurpose cooperatives, contractor, teacher and most importantly a Christian. And through his Chris Agara Foundation he has been touching lives of the less privileged and orphanages, as well as empowering women and youths in the state.