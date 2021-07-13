Zimbabwe: Chinamasa Survives Accident

Zanu PF acting political commissar Cde Patrick Chinamasa is in a stable condition and recovering well at a private hospital in Harare after he was involved in an accident on Saturday night.

He was involved in a road traffic accident in Rusape after ramming into a truck that was carrying scrap metal.

In a telephone interview yesterday, Cde Chinamasa, who was in high spirits, said he is feeling much better.

"The doctor is monitoring my situation to see if I do not have some internal injuries. I am fit and ready to go.

"I am only waiting for the doctor to monitor my ches,t otherwise I might be discharged anytime from now."

He urged people not to panic.

"I am urging the people not to panic and I'm well and safe,".

Cde Chinamasa said he escaped death by a whisker.

"I was saved by the airbags, otherwise we will be talking about something else," said Cde Chinamasa.