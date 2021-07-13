Zimbabwe: Robbers Arrested, Stolen Vehicle Recovered

Mashonaland East Bureau

TWO robbers who pounced on an unsuspecting man from Mabhauwa area in Marondera and robbed him of his vehicle and three cellphones have been arrested by the police, while their two accomplices are on the run.

The two suspects who were arrested are Jackson Banda and Shadreck Mubango, both from Chitungwiza.

Reports are that Banda and Mubango, in the company of their two colleagues who are on the run, approached Mr Stewart Mugara at his home and introduced themselves as police detectives working on a case he (Mugara) allegedly committed in South Africa.

They immediately handcuffed him, demanded cash and ransacked his house in search of money.

Mashonaland East Provincial Spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the duo's arrests and appealed for information which may lead to the arrest of the other two suspects.

"CID Marondera recovered a foreign-registered Mercedes Benz that had been stolen by two accused persons who posed as detectives investigating a case that has been committed in South Africa by the complainant," he said.

"It is reported that on July 8, 2021 at around 6:30am, the four accused persons acting in common purpose left Chitungwiza proceeding to Mabhauwa area which is in the periphery of Marondera town driving a Honda Fit. According to the report, three of the accused persons proceeded to the house of the complainant, Stewart Mugara, whilst the other one remained in their car.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is alleged that they pretended to be detectives whose mission was to arrest the complainant for an offence he was alleged to have committed in South Africa. They reportedly handcuffed the complainant and ransacked his house. They assaulted the complainant, demanding cash. Two of the accused person reportedly got into the complainant's Mercedes Benz in which there were some three cellphones and drove off, whilst the other two fled in their Honda Fit," Insp Chazovachiyi said.

He said report was made and detectives from Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Marondera swiftly mounted a roadblock at the 71km peg along Harare-Mutare highway, leading to the arrest of two of the four accused persons namely Jackson Banda (41) of Unit A Seke and Shadreck Mubango (45) of Zengeza 2, Chitungwiza.

"Upon arrest, the police managed to recover Mercedes Benz C220, cellphones and a pair of handcuffs all valued at US$5 900. The two accused persons are currently in police custody and are assisting police with investigations. The other two are still at large.

"Members of the public are being urged to equip their vehicles with modern technology like anti-hijack and vehicle tracking mechanisms so that it would assist police during investigations. Police is also appealing to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the other two accused persons to come forward."