Zimbabwe: Two Notorious Armed Robbers Busted

12 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

POLICE in Mashonaland East province have arrested two armed robbers who impersonated police detectives and robbed a man of his mobile phones and a Mercedes Benz.

Reports say the suspects, initially arrived at Stewart Mugara's house in the Mabhauwa area which is at the periphery of Marondera before telling their target that they were police detectives investigating a crime he had committed in South Africa.

The suspects allegedly proceeded to handcuff Mugara and demanded cash, before they ransacked his house in search of money.

Two of the suspects got into Mugara's Mercedes Benz in which there were three mobile phones and drove off, while the other two got away in their Honda Fit vehicle.

A police report was made and CID Marondera responded swiftly. The police intercepted the Mercedes Benz at the 71 km peg along Harare-Mutare highway leading to the arrest of Jackson Banda and Shadreck Mubango all from Chitungwiza.

Mashonaland East Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X