Zimbabwe: Two Notorious Armed Robbers Busted

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

POLICE in Mashonaland East province have arrested two armed robbers who impersonated police detectives and robbed a man of his mobile phones and a Mercedes Benz.

Reports say the suspects, initially arrived at Stewart Mugara's house in the Mabhauwa area which is at the periphery of Marondera before telling their target that they were police detectives investigating a crime he had committed in South Africa.

The suspects allegedly proceeded to handcuff Mugara and demanded cash, before they ransacked his house in search of money.

Two of the suspects got into Mugara's Mercedes Benz in which there were three mobile phones and drove off, while the other two got away in their Honda Fit vehicle.

A police report was made and CID Marondera responded swiftly. The police intercepted the Mercedes Benz at the 71 km peg along Harare-Mutare highway leading to the arrest of Jackson Banda and Shadreck Mubango all from Chitungwiza.

Mashonaland East Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident.