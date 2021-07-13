Cameroon: U20 Women World Cup Qualifiers - Lionesses Weigh Strength

This was in a double header friendly against Morocco last week which will help newly appointed Coach Ndoumou Mike to correct errors.

The qualifiers for the 2022 U-20 Women World Cup slated for September 2021 is fast approaching giving no resting time for participating nations. It is against this backdrop that the recently appointed Coach Ndoumou Mike went down to work with the U20 Lionesses of Cameroon.

A double headed international friendly against Morocco played on the 4th and 8th of July, 2021. Ahead of these friendlies, a training camp under the command of Coach Ndoumou Mike was opened at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo on June 27, 2021. 20 players were called up for this training with top flight names like Brenda Tabeh, Ndome Mbella Elise, Sindje Tchanko amongst others. Unfortunately, one of the best attackers of the squad, Brenda Tabeh had to leave the camp before the July 4 game due to educational reasons. Her absence did not cost the team much as the attack line on match day was well taken care of as Cameroon was able to win with two gaols against zero for Morocco. Enough reason to attest Diane Nkada Nkada and her compartment mates did a good job at the defence.

After this win, the U-20 Lionesses went back to camp immediately, in preparation for the second game on July 8, 2021. The July 8 game was a complete surprise for many who saw the Moroccan's play the first. They played the second meeting as a team which had taken time to watch the previous game and correct its errors. The first goal of the encounter was scored by U-20 Lioness Ndome Elise. The Cameroonian team moved out of the first half from an advantaged position but got the surprise of their lives when they came in for the second segment. The Moroccan's came into the second half, equalised and scored the winning goal. Many would be tempted to point fingers at Cameroon's defence line and why not the attack line that was unable to transform golden opportunities in to goals. Coach Ndoumou Mike therefore has games to re-watch, tap lessons, select the best seeds from the weaker ones and correct errors that will help foster the team's preparation ahead of the qualifiers.