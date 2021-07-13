Cameroon: Fight Against Corruption - Cameroonians Urged to Adopt Integrity

The Chairperson of CONAC in his declaration on the fifth edition of the African Anti-Corruption Day-2021, notes that the fight is a collective endeavour.

Cameroonians have been urged to adopt the principle of uprightness as a way of life, for only through such method can the fight against corruption be won. The call was made by the Chairperson of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, best known by its French acronym CONAC, Rev. Dr. Dieudonné Massi Gams within the framework of the fifth edition of the African Anti-Corruption Day commemorated every July 11. This year's activities are commemorated under the theme, "Regional Economic Communities: Critical actions in the implementation of the African Union Convention on combating and preventing corruption."

In his declaration, the CONAC Chair said corruption greatly hinders development and it is a threat to political and social stability. "At this point in time when Africa is commemorating the adoption of the African Union Convention on Combating and Preventing Corruption signed on 11 July 2003, we call on every Cameroonian to fight against this cankerworm by rejecting corruption in all its forms. The most effective method to achieve this, is to adopt integrity as a way of life. Everyone must also denounce all acts of corruption by making use of the institutions and instruments which have been put at the disposal of the population," he noted, adding that the fight against corruption is both an individual and collective endeavour.

Rev. Dr. Dieudonné Massi Gams further stated that the President of the Republic continues to undertake actions which are indicative of his determination and engagement to overcome corruption, with the ratification of the African Union convention against corruption in April 2020 being a case in point.

Documents on CONAC reveal that the institution uses operational and interventional tools to strengthen its fights against corruption. The said tools elaborated by CONAC and its stakeholders include the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS), the National Integrity Education Programme (NIEP) and the Charter of the National Coalition Against Corruption (CNCAC). Besides organising anti-corruption caravans, CONAC embarks on field actions that seek to unmask acts of corruption. Statistics indicate that between 2011 and 2017, CONAC investigations enabled the State to recover over FCFA 1,652 billion. The perception of Cameroonians on corruption, officials note, is greatly improving.