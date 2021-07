ALGIERS-A military aircraft landed on Sunday evening at Boufarik airbase (province of Blida) carrying one million six hundred thousand doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccine from the Popular Republic of China, announced the National Defence Ministry in a communiqué.

This operation confirms, once again, that the People's National Army (ANP) "is always ready to fulfill its missions, answer the call of the fatherland and serve the Algerian people in all circumstances," said the ministry's communiqué.