Cameroon: Urban Transport - Taxi Drivers Call Off Strike Action

This was after a two-day crisis meeting at the Ministry of Labour and Social Security over the weekend.

After a two-day consultation at the Ministry of Labour and Social Security relating to the examination of a general and indefinite strike action initiated by Presidents of the National Unions of Public Transport of Travellers of Cameroon to start today, the trade unionists have decided to suspend the strike order issued on June 10, 2021. At the end of discussions which was presided at by the Minister of Labour and Social Security, Gregoire Owona, it was also agreed that negotiations will continue from July 13, 2021 to reach a concerted tripartite solution in a bid to put an end of the grievances of cab drivers.

The Minister of Labour and Social Security also committed to personally monitor the files containing the problems of taxi drivers in a bid to take steps with the various ministries concerned. The said steps are aimed at a careful examination of the five (05) points raised, which should lead to a satisfactory and enlightened solution to the various claims made by taxi drivers.

According to the National Union President of Bus Drivers, Thomas Tabi Njang, some of the reasons behind the strike action are that bike drivers are insured on a private basis and when they are involved in an accident, they are not taken care of by an insurance company. Another major problem is the increase of insurance fees for taxis from FCFA 40,000 to 66,000. Given the difficult financial times, taxi drivers say they cannot meet up with such an increase. Trade Unionists also decried the insurance paid by urban buses which is similar to that paid by inter-urban buses. They argued that urban buses carry passengers for at most FCFA 200 and cannot be paying insurance same as inter-urban buses that carry people from one town to another. Trade Unionists also called on their members at the Tripartite Commission aimed at looking at the problem of transporter to be changed or the commission dissolved. They said trade unionists representing them at the Tripartite Commission do not give them feedback on what is happening at the commission and do not even consult them before taking decisions.