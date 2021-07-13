Namibia: Former Spymaster Was 'A Strategist'

Former spy boss Lucas Hangula will be remembered for his monumental contribution to peace and security in Namibia and Africa.

Speaking at the memorial service held in Hangula's honour at Onamutanda village in the Ohangwena region on Saturday, current Namibia Central Intelligence Service (NCIS) director general Ben Likando said the intelligence community has lost a unifier.

"The service was indeed fortunate to have him as its second director general. He led our institution with the values of patriotism, loyalty, vigilance, professionalism, integrity, credibility and being non-partisan," he said.

Likando said he had known Hangula at Lubango in Angola when he [Hangula] was a senior commander and member of the military council.

Hangula was known for his calmness, and analytical and tactical acumen when it comes to operations, Likando said.

"The Namibia Central Intelligence Service is very fortunate to have had comrade Hangula. He liked discipline and order.

"Comrade Hangula was actually a strategist. He had foresight. He would advise you in a manner in which he would be able to see what is coming," he said.

Likando said Hangula was a straight talker.

"He liked talking out of his heart. When he didn't like anything, he would definitely tell you, and when he liked something, he would say 'I appreciate it, you have done a good job'."

The NCIS is indebted to Hangula's contributions and will dearly miss him, Likando said.

Hangula's son Melele described his father as their favourite person - confident and a pillar of strength.

Karen Heita, who spoke on behalf of the grandchildren, said her grandfather was a family man and role model to many.

President Hage Geingob said Hangula was a true cadre and stalwart in the military and intelligence fraternity, and that his absence will be felt.

Describing Hangula as a brave son of the soil, Geingob said he was a patriot who has left the unfading memory of hard work.

Founding president Sam Nujoma said the late Hangula was an unwavering freedom fighter who persevered under all circumstances and never wavered.

Nujoma said Hangula took part in many battles in northern Namibia between 1975 and 1976.

He added that Hangula served as chief personnel officer at the Plan commander headquarters at Lubango, and became a member of the military council.

After independence Hangula was appointed as a senior official at the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration.

He was in 1995 appointed by Nujoma as inspector general of the Namibian Police.

In March 2005, former president Hifikepunye Pohamba appointed Hangula as director general of the NCIS.

He was then replaced by Phillemon Malima in 2015.

While Malima was the head, Hangula was his special adviser, a position he served in until he retired in 2020.

The late Hangula succumbed to Covid-19 on 21 June in Windhoek.

Geingob has accorded the late Hangula a hero's funeral.

His remains were interred at Onamutanda village yesterday.

The late Hangula is survived by his wife, Hilde, and four children.