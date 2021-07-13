Rwanda: Afrobasket Qualifiers - Rwanda Face Kenya in Opening Game

12 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The national women's basketball team is set to lock horns with their Kenyan counterparts in their opening game of the 2021 Afro-basketball tournament at the Kigali Arena.

Rwanda will be rubbing shoulders with Kenya, South Sudan and Egypt, the only teams that have been confirmed to participate in the five-day showpiece.

The teams will play under a robin format, before the overall winner qualifies for the final tournament slated for September 17 to 22, in Yaounde, Cameroon.

On Tuesday, Rwanda will be up against Egypt at 6pm, before taking on South Sudan on Wednesday.

Team coach, Cheikh Sarr has said he has a big task going into the competition, as he needs to find a niche in the home advantage for qualification.

Host nation Cameroon alongside the 2019 women's Afrobasket semi-finalists including reigning champions Nigeria, runners-up Senegal as well as third and fourth-placed Mali and Mozambique automatically qualified for this year's edition while the other seven slots are up for grabs.

Regional qualifying tournaments across the continent are all happening this month, and a winner from each zone will automatically book a place for the finals in Cameroon.

Rwanda vs Kenya 6pm

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X