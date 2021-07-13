Namibia: Three Arrested Over Stealing and Slaughtering of Donkeys

Three men appeared in the Oshakati Magistrate's Court on Monday after they were arrested and charged with stock theft and cruelty against animals.

The suspects on Sunday at Onanime village in the Oshana region allegedly stole two donkeys, slaughtered them and injured two more.

The suspects are Gerhard Nghitotelwa (36), Ndunga Ithete (17) and Naftal Hamunyela (20).

The animals are worth N$4 000.

Oshana police spokesperson Thomas Aiyambo, who confirmed the incident, said the police managed to recover one donkey carcass upon the arrest of the suspects.

The suspects are remanded in custody pending further investigations.