Namibia: Three Arrested Over Stealing and Slaughtering of Donkeys

12 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Anna Shinana

Three men appeared in the Oshakati Magistrate's Court on Monday after they were arrested and charged with stock theft and cruelty against animals.

The suspects on Sunday at Onanime village in the Oshana region allegedly stole two donkeys, slaughtered them and injured two more.

The suspects are Gerhard Nghitotelwa (36), Ndunga Ithete (17) and Naftal Hamunyela (20).

The animals are worth N$4 000.

Oshana police spokesperson Thomas Aiyambo, who confirmed the incident, said the police managed to recover one donkey carcass upon the arrest of the suspects.

The suspects are remanded in custody pending further investigations.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X