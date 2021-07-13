Rwanda: Primary Leaving Exams Start Amidst Tight Covid-19 Guidelines

12 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Liesse Niwe

Primary leaving examinations started today Monday, July 12, with a total of 254,678 pupils sitting for the exams nationwide.

Of these 138,065 or 54 per cent sitting for the exams are female candidates.

The national exams are the first to be conducted in two years following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic prompted a prolonged spell of closure of schools.

At the national level, the exams were officially launched at Remera Catholique Primary School in Gasabo District.

The exams exam started with Mathematics, and by 8:30 am candidates had already received their questionnaires and answer sheets.

The exams started at 9 o'clock countrywide. However, some candidates were still coming in by a quarter past nine.

Charles Ndizeye, the Head Centre of Remera Catholique, said this is due to personal reasons that some face on the way, like transport or the long distance from home and that they will follow it up.

However, they are being allowed to enter the examination rooms up to half-past nine but they still have to finish with the others exactly after three hours.

"The centre will cater for 372 candidates from 4 different schools, and so far only a few are late, and only one student will miss the exams, due to personal reasons, other than that everything is in place including our isolation examination room for students that might have Covid or show signs, we will shift them to that room and alert the health professionals," Ndizeye said.

Claudette Irere, the State Minister for ICT and TVET, who presided over the official launch of exams at Remera Catholique told candidates to work hard and get good results and also follow all the Covid-19 guidelines put in place.

"We urge everyone involved in this process, this includes invigilators and students to fight Covid-19 while sitting for exams, this includes keeping the windows and doors open, social distance and always put on masks to protect," she said. "Every invigilator has a role to play to make sure these pupils are healthy, and if any of them shows a sign, or say they are not feeling well, they should immediately be put in the isolation room."

In case a candidate tests positive for the virus, the government has issued guidelines to follow.

The Minister disclosed that 52 students tested positive for the virus countrywide.

"But they will be able to sit for the exams, they are in isolation rooms where they are doing examinations in their respective centres," Irere said.

According to the National Examinations and Schools Inspection Authority (NESA), there are 1,021 centres for these national examinations from 3,135 primary schools.

The national exams will be conducted for three days where the candidates will cover a total of five subjects, starting with mathematics and social and religious studies on July 12, then July 13 candidates will do science and elementary technology and Kinyarwanda and finally English on July 14.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X