Liberia: NEC Board of Commissioners Reserve Ruling in Watson, Taylor's Case

13 July 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The Board of Commissioners, (BOC), of the National Elections Commission, (NEC) Friday reserved ruling in the Grand Cape Mount County electoral dispute case, involving Victor V. Watson of the Coalition for Democracy Change, and the declared winner in the 8 December 2020 Special Senatorial Election in Grand Cape Mount County, Simeon B. Taylor, Candidate of the Collaborating Political Parties, CPP.

A release sighed by Prince Dunbar, Acting Deputy Communication Director at NEC says, this follows, argument by lawyers representing the Complainant, Honorable Victor Watson, led by Cllr. Sheik Salibu Sessy and Cllr. Arthur Johnson versus Cllr. Benedict Sannoh, representing the defendant, Simeon B. Taylor.

The case grew out of the action of appeal, electoral fraud and irregularities filed by Honorable Victor V. Watson, of the CDC, as Complainant versus the National Elections Commission, first defendant and Mr. Simeon B. Taylor of the CPP as second defendant.

All seven members of the Board of Commissioners heard the appeal case.

Last week, the Hearing Officer in the Grand Cape Mount County election dispute case, Atty. Fumba Swaray, reaffirmed an earlier decision of the Administrative Court at NEC, declaring Mr. Simeon B. Taylor as winner of the 8 December 2020 Special Senatorial Election in Grand Cape Mount County.

