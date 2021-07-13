Liberia: Creation of the Royal Chamber of State of the African Diaspora !

On July 1, 2021, on the occasion of the International Day of the African Diaspora, the Royal Chamber of State of the African Diaspora was launched. On this emblematic day, the Prime Minister, Dr. Louis-Georges Tin, issued a Decree that recalls "the essential and vital role our Kings, Queens, Chiefs and Traditional Leaders play in Africa", and as the Decree explains, this Royal Chamber is created in order to strengthen the family links between Africa and the Diaspora.

The Royal Chamber of the State of the African Diaspora includes many organizations of Kings and Queens, such as : The High Council of Kings of Africa,

The CPACT (Pan-African Council of Traditional and Customary Authorities),

The Forum of Kings and Traditional Leaders,

The SWAF (South West and African Forum Federation),

The National Council of Chiefs of Zimbabwe

The National Association of Chiefs and Elders of Liberia,

The House of Chiefs of Zambia,

The High Council of Kings of Benin,

The Union of Traditional Chiefs of Togo,

The South African Royal Kingdom Organization, etc.

A more complete list of the Kings, Queens and Chiefs who will be sitting in the Royal Chamber will be published as soon as possible on our website.

The Royal Chamber of the State of the African Diaspora is co-chaired by Chief Fortune Charumbira, leader of the

National Council of Chiefs of Zimbabwe, President of the Parliament of the African Union, and by our Minister of Historical Legacy, Marie-Ange Billot-Thébaud. Rev Dr Daniel Chidi Opara will be the Chancellor. The Chamber will work on topics as varied as Restitution of Cultural Treasures, Agriculture, Repatriation, Smart Cities, Economic Development, Investments, Tourism, etc. During the launch, the Prime Minister stated:

« It is a great honor for us to receive the support and blessing of our Kings, Queens, Monarchs and Traditional Leaders. The creation of this Royal Chamber is a historical event. In this sense, it is a political act, of course, and equally an economic one, but also a spiritual one », concluded Dr Louis-Georges Tin.