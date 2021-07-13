Tunisia: Relations Between Tunisia and Algeria At Heart of Jerandi-Lamamra Phone Talk

12 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A phone talk between Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi and his Algerian counterpart Ramtane Lamamra was held on Monday.

On this occasion, Jerandi highlighted the privileged, strategic and brotherly relations between both countries, based on cooperation, respect and mutual belief in the shared destiny.

He further highlighted the shared commitment to boost the political consultation and strengthen bilateral relations in all fields, a Foreign Ministry press release reads.

For his part, Lamamra expressed keenness to boost the strong and brotherly ties between both people and to develop bilateral cooperation in all sectors.

The talk further helped discuss regional and international issues of joint interest.

Both officials voiced willingness to continue coordination and consultation at the bilateral and multilateral levels to serve peace, security and the interest of both countries.

