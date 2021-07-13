Tanzania: Govt Transparency Pleases Diplomats

AMBASSADORS to Tanzania and several international organisations yesterday expressed their satisfactions over transparency embraced by the Sixth-Phase Government, pledging moral and financial support to implementation of development projects as well as contributing to 2021/22 national budget.

The group stressed that they would contribute 2.9tril/- equivalent to 4 percent of the total national budget of 36.2tril/-.

This emerged yesterday during a meeting between Tanzanian ministers and ambassadors representing their countries in Tanzania as well as heads of international organisations.

EU Ambassador to Tanzania, ManfredoFanti, said they were pleased with government's transparency in implementation of the budget and development projects, thus promising support to enable the country realize its goals.

"We have been delighted by the government under President SamiaSuluhu Hassan, she has been able to keep the national budget open, and more importantly by inviting us and international organisations to give views on government budget and it implementation," he said, adding: "we have truly got an opportunity to inquire and get clarification, we continue having discussion to see areas where we can contribute more."

French Ambassador to Tanzania, Frederic Clavier, said his country was happy to have representation in the meeting in which Tanzania's government transparently explained over the budget and development plans.

Upon learning over trend of government's transparency, citing example of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) as economic tool, he was upbeat that Tanzania was going to be the hub of the East Africa.

Through the PPP, he said, Tanzania has demonstrated its commitment to continue improving investment environment in the country in order to attract investors and widen scope of development partners in the development projects.

Speaking at the meeting, Finance and Planning Minister DrMwiguluNchemba said the government intends to collect 33.3tril/- in this financial year from various internal sources, which is equivalent to 92 percent of the total budget, and the remaining 2.9tril/-, about 4 percent, from development partners.

DrNchemba noted that the meeting with the ambassadors and international organisations was a success since it would bring efficiency in implementing the budget.

"I had very fruitful meeting ambassadors and heads of international organisations have been satisfied after getting clarifications on various issues, we have agreed to continue cooperating," he said.

He mentioned some of issues discussed include the issue of Covid-19, noting that Tanzania was in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure 570 million US dollars for fight against the pandemic.

DrMwigulu said once secured, large part of the funds would be used to supply water and soaps to citizens to strengthen preventive measures.

Other amount of the funds will be used to purchase oxygen gas cylinders and distribute them to health facilities countrywide to treat people affected with the disease.

Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, DrDororthyGwajima, said the ministry presented to the ambassadors the national strategy for fighting Corona Virus.

One of the country's priorities is to construct more plants for producing oxygen for hospitals and health centres, noting that currently there are 7 plants, targeting to construct 12 others.