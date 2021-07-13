Zimbabwe: Send Loga On Loan to SAN Marino...Coach a Perfect Choice for the World's Worst National Football Team

Zdaravko Logarusic has six months left of his two-year contract and the time has probably come for ZIFA to end this madness of keeping this Croatian Comedian as the head coach of the Warriors.

In the one-and-half years, in which he has masqueraded as a national team coach, Loga has dragged the team backwards, with his questionable tactics, poor selection and petty personal fights with players.

And, his one win, in 11 matches, represents the WORST return, by a foreign coach, in charge of the Warriors, in the team's history.

His controversial Euro Pro Licence expired last month, according to the Croatian Football Federation, and there is no evidence he sat for another examination, to have it extended.

He claims he achieved his goal, to take the Warriors to the AFCON finals, somehow shamelessly finding comfort, in his one win over Botswana.

And, somehow, forgetting he was part of a relay, which started with Joey Antipas.

That Antipas was forced out, after acquiring as many points (four), in just two games, as Loga eventually had, in four games, highlights the flaws of any argument the Croat has added any value, to the team.

A specialist in excuses, who always find faults elsewhere, except within his poor coaching manual, Loga's favourite defence line that his team is a victim of the league not being played, on the domestic scene.

However, this was exposed by a Namibian side, who also find themselves, in a similar situation. Top-flight league football in Namibia has been affected, since the Namibian Football Association suspended the country's Premier League, in July last year, before Covid-19 also hit the game.

The Namibians didn't even bring Mamelodi Sundowns forward, Peter Shalulile, for the COSAFA Cup.

In contrast, Loga has been fielding the likes of Ovidy Karuru and Jimmy Dzingai, who feature in the Warriors side, which feature in the AFCON and World Cup qualifiers.

Loga has received about US$135 000, in his salary alone, since he took over as the Warriors coach.

And, during that period, he has delivered just a single win, against Botswana, four wins, including two against Malawi, and six defeats.

So, what next for the coach?

Maybe, the best way for ZIFA, whose decision to hire a pretender, when the Warriors were crying out for an experienced hand, is now backfiring in their face, is to now seriously reconsider their relationship with the coach.

And, since Loga loves his holidays, in his homeland, on the beaches of the Adriatic Sea, the best way would be to loan him to a team like San Marino, for the remainder of his contract.

It's an arrangement which Orlando Pirates had, with Rulani Mokwena, when the coach moved to Chippa United.

Why San Marino?

Because it's considered the worst national football team in the world.

And, it's one where a coach like Loga probably will feel at home, without having to worry about the pressure, which comes with trying to win matches.

Crucially, he will be closer to home and, now and again, he can take a stroll on the beaches of the Adriatic Sea, even though he won't be working in his homeland, in Croatia.

San Marino is an enclave, with a population of about 300 000, on the edges of Italy and on the shores of the Adriatic Sea, which has proved to be Loga's favourite holiday spot.

Loga can fly back home, after this COSAFA Cup, and take a 913km road trip, from the Croatian seaside city of Split, into Slovenia, and then into Italy, passing through the cities of Trieste, Venice, Padua, Bologna and finally San Marino City.

He will see some roadworks, along the way, especially just before he enters Italy, via the E70 motorway.

And, crucially, he will pass through a country, still hooked up in the celebrations, which have followed the Azzurri's success at Euro 2020.

That will probably remind him, of the power of success, in this game, helping him to come out of his bizarre world, where he appears comfortable with losing matches.

There are no direct flights from Split to San Marino City but, if the authorities on the Italian enclave want to charter a plane for him, it will take him about 30 minutes, to reach his destination.

He won't even have to worry about losing his job. After all, when former coach, Giampaolo Mazza, quit his post as San Marino coach, in October 2013, he had spent 15 years, in charge of the team, making him the longest serving national team coach, in Europe.

During his time, in charge of his team of accountants, bank clerks and barmen, they played 85 matches and just like Loga, he had won just one match, in a friendly, against Liechtenstein, in 2004.

In 76 competitive matches, under Mazza, San Marino picked just a single point and the coach's final game was a 0-8 thrashing, at home, to Ukraine. "The regret is that we never won an official game, but I am proud that we never used a naturalised player," Mazza, who took over in 1998, told the Italian media.

"The team has improved in recent years and also we play with courage."

That improvement included a 0-13 thrashing, at home, at the hands of German.

"The result is not what matters to us," Mazza once said. "If it was I would not have been in this job for 15 years.

"We are usually certain to lose so it's just a question of how many we concede."

It's like he was reading from Loga's Book of Excuses and it's like a place the Croat will feel at home.