Namibia: Candid Talks Donate to Orphaned Babies

The Covid-19 pandemic has devastated families across Namibia, left a number of children orphaned or without one parent, and the founder of 'Candid Talks with Operi' thus donated items to five orphaned babies at the Windhoek Central Hospital recently.

Operi Tjipuka, the founder of Candid Talks, explained that during one of her talks last week, she engaged a doctor who is employed at the Central Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit. The latter spoke about the orphaned babies who had lost their mothers due to Covid-19.

She said there were five babies orphaned by Covid-19, a situation that prompted her to launch a campaign that raised N$7 000.

"With the money raised, we managed to purchase 10 boxes of wet wipes, which totals 60 packets of wipes; 20 packs of diapers; baby clothes; and blankets," Tjipuka stated.

The items were then handed over to the Windhoek Central Hospital's maternity wards.

"Following the success of the campaign, we immediately launched phase two of the drive, and have raised N$3 260 since yesterday afternoon. Our hope is to extend the above gesture to orphaned babies at the Katutura Hospital's neonatal unit as soon as we raise enough funds," she enthused.

Generous... Some of the items, including diapers, which were donated to babies at the Windhoek Central Hospital.