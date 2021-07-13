Liberia: Dillon, Nyonblee Mobilize Supplies for Liberia

In the wake of criticism for their travel to the United States amid the resurgence of the coronavirus here, Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence and Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon are mobilizing medical equipment in the U.S. for shipment to Liberia to help in the fight against COVID-19 here.

"Today, while packing these essential supplies requested by some doctors in Liberia to send by cargo tomorrow, to help in the fight against the Coronavirus, We stopped by Doreen again to see what she has, and she's ready to ship an entire container", Sen. Lawrence noted.

According to her, she had to take supplies that are needed urgently by air cargo this weekend and the board of the Nyonblee Cares Foundation is working with another group, Through These Hands, to send one or more containers.

Senator Lawrence recalled that during the Ebola crisis in Liberia in 2014, she went to the United States to look for beds because hospitals had disposed of contaminated beds, adding that she called her friend Doreen at Through These Hands and asked for 50 beds, and a few days later she arranged 700 brand new beds and mattresses with over 3,000 boxes of supplies.

"We shipped ten containers and former President Sirleaf named us the highest individual donor to the health sector." She added.

On the other hand, Senator Dillon of Montserrado County took to the social media, thanking the 'Friends of Dillon' - Minnesota Chapter for organizing donations of assorted, needed materials being containerized for shipment to Monrovia for his Rehab Center and to help in the fight against Covid-19.

"When PAPA leaves home and goes out to turn around, especially during times of difficulties, the children look forward to papa returning home with something for them to smile about", says the controversial senator who prides himself as the "Light" in the Liberian Senate.

The third wave of the COVID-19 in Liberia has caused the lives of many people with hospitals and funeral homes to turn away patients and corpses due to the lack of beds and space in mortuaries.

Liberians and the general public have been mandated by health authorities to always wear nose masks in public and observe the social distance, among other health protocols to avoid contracting or spreading the virus. Editing by Jonathan Browne