Liberia: Belated, Shameful - Lawmaker Describes Prince Y Johnson's Resignation

Montserrado County electoral district four Representative Rustolyn S. Dennis has described Senator Prince Y. Johnson's recent resignation as chairperson for the senate committee on national security, defense, intelligence, and veterans affairs as "belated and shameful."

"From the very first day he became head of that committee, I'm one person who was totally against such a decision from the senate; a man like him, who has committed atrocities, can't be head of such committee in our country", the female lawmaker expressed.

Speaking to reporters in her office at the Capitol Building in Monrovia, she said Senator Johnson should have been inclined enough that he shouldn't have held such a post.

According to Representative Dennis, there is no country in the world where a notorious and diabolical killer will be head or placed on such a committee, "especially after hurting and killing the same people to me, it makes no sense at all, that's why from the inception, I wasted no time to condemn his election."

She noted that Sen. PYJ's resignation followed public condemnation, including the Embassy of the United States, "so I think he was forced to resign his post, and we can't give his resignation any credence, because it's embarrassing, belated and more shameful."

The Liberian Senate recently received a letter from Senator Prince Johnson, informing that body of his resignation from the chairmanship of its committee on national security, defense, intelligence, and veteran affairs.

PYJ said he took the decision based on consultation, but sources say this was due to immense pressure from the public, including some lawmakers following the United States Embassy's condemnation of his election to the position.

The election of the Nimba County Senator in May this year was something that brought the Liberian Senate under massive criticism for electing a notorious warlord on the Senate security committee.

The 54th National Legislature particularly the Liberian Senate, was also condemned by the U.S. Embassy near Monrovia for electing a "notorious warlord", vowing never to work with him.

The U.S. Embassy accused the Nimba Senator of well-documented gross human rights violations during Liberia's civil wars.

In his resignation letter addressed to the Plenary of the Liberian Senate, Senator Johnson stated that visits paid to him by high profile chiefs and elders of Nimba County, coupled with pieces of advice from other stakeholders and executives of his own Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) party to consider resigning his role in the Senate as chairman on defense, security, intelligence, and veterans affairs was a request he thought to honor.

Meanwhile, the President Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate Albert Chie thanked Senator Johnson for his services on the Senate defense committee and noted the acceptance of Senator Johnson's resignation by the Plenary of the Senate.

The Pro-Tempore had appointed Lofa County Senator Stephen J. H. Zargo to act as Chair of the Defense, Security, Intelligence, and Veterans Affairs Committee, pending the election of a new chairperson by Plenary.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/remove-senators-johnson-sherman/ Editing by Jonathan Browne