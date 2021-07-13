Liberia: Churches to Begin Three-Day Fast

13 July 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton And Winston W. Parley

amid increasing number of deaths

The Liberian Council of Churches (LCC) says it will this Wednesday, 14 July begin a three-day fast and prayer for the Nation.

Speaking Monday morning, 12 July on a local radio FM station, LCC President Bishop Kortu Brown said they will begin a National Fast and Prayer Wednesday and continue fasting until 16 July 2021.

According to Bishop Brown, it is time Liberians go down on their knees and ask God to forgive them and also ask for his intervention.

Bishop Brown added that because of the health protocol, they are asking all Liberians to pray at their respective places of worship from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the three days.

He encouraged all Church leaders to gather on the last day which is Friday at the Providence Baptist Church where Liberia's Declaration of Independence was signed so that they can kneel there and ask God to please have mercy on Liberia.

Bishop Brown recalled that in 2014 when Liberia was badly hit by Ebola, they did the same thing and God answered their prayers, saying he believes the same can happen with COVID-19.

"Don't forget in 2 Chronicle 7: 14, the Bible says if my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, will forgive their sin and will heal their land," the top Liberian clergy noted.

