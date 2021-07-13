Zimbabwe: Treasury Audits Billions Held in Blocked Funds

12 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Golden Sibanda

Treasury has started validating blocked funds, which the central bank last year estimated at over US$1,3 billion, that could not be repatriated due to shortage of foreign currency, for consolidation into national debt.

A recent update from the Treasury's Debt Office puts the cumulative blocked funds figure at an estimated US$2,9 billion.

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor Dr John Mangudya, said in an interview this week the legacy debts comprised in-country funds owed to foreigners after Zimbabwe changed its currency in 2019.

The process of changing the national currency conversion, which was undertaken as Zimbabwe's US dollar liquidity woes mounted, was done in terms of statutory instrument (SI) 33 of 2019.

At that point all US dollar balances, the anchor currency under a multi-currency regime introduced in 2009, were converted to Zimbabwe dollars at a central bank prescribed exchange rate 1 to 1.

Zimbabwe operated a US dollar anchored multiple currency regime from 2009, after the local unit was decimated by inflation, until February 2019 when the new Government reintroduced a domestic currency.

In April last year, the RBZ governor said the apex bank had completed a validation exercise on the external funds and directed local holders of the debts to transfer the local currency equivalent to the bank.

The bank then said it would issue debt instruments to holders of the external funds or legacy foreign debts.

It was not immediately clear if the process is detached from the ongoing debt audit.

The blocked funds, cash flows generated in a country but cannot be repatriated due forex shortage or capital restrictions, entail funds that were generated in Zimbabwe between 2016 and 2019.

Dr Mangudya said the Government should be commended for taking the decision to expunge the debts as well as accepting the responsibility to repay funds in order to cleanse Zimbabwe's credit risk profile.

A number of external investors, among them foreign airlines such as South African Airways and others like International Air Travel Association (IATA), could not transfer funds to their jurisdictions due to forex shortage in Zimbabwe.

SAA is on record saying it sought to repatriate about R350 million in ticket sales revenue that got trapped.

IATA said the funds are deemed blocked if they cannot be transferred for a period exceeding two months.

Responsibility to transfer the funds rested with local banks or firms that received products or services from foreign suppliers, but could not be done amid forex shortage, especially after the currency was changed.

Dr Mangudya said if the Government failed to resolve the issue this would have grave consequences for Zimbabwe such as damaging its credit profile and withdrawal of services or product supplies.

The central bank chief said if foreign partners were left stuck with a domestic currency that they cannot repatriate, the foreign business operations could be negatively impacted or worse, collapse.

For instance, Dr Mangudya said, Zimbabwe owes the World Bank about US$2,4 billion, former commercial white farmers US$3,4 billion for farm improvements, which the Government has assumed and will repay.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X