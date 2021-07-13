Zimbabwe: Man Steals Car At Funeral

12 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Freedom Mupanedemo

A 22-year old Gokwe man has been arrested after he jumped into a car of one of the mourners at a funeral wake and sped off before being involved in an accident about a kilometre away.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, said the suspect, Tashinga Mutengarenga, was arrested following a speed chase with the police who swiftly reacted following the incident which occurred yesterday around 4pm in Mapfungautsi surbub, Gokwe.

"Circumstances are that the owner of the vehicle, Mr Desire Pendekwa of Chief Njelele went to Mapfungautsi to attend a funeral," said Insp Mahoko.

"He parked his vehicle, a Honda CRV and went to attend the funeral and forgot to lock his car, the suspect, who was also part of the mourners then sneaked and jumped into the car and drove off."

Insp Mahoko said police swiftly reacted to calls and gave chase.

"On realising that he was being pursued, Mutengarenga, who was speeding, then failed to negotiate a curve and the car plunged into a culvert," he said. "He was immediately arrested at the accident scene."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X