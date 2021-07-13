Namibia: Ban On Live Cloven-Hoofed Animals and Poultry Imports From South Africa Maintained

Namibia has maintained the suspension of importation and in transit movement of live cloven-hoofed animals and their raw products as well as live poultry and raw products of South African origin with the exception of cooked products.

In an update from the Ministry of Agriculture last week on Friday, Chief Veterinary Officer, Albertina Shilongo said South Africa as of June reported the continued spread of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and highly pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).

"The South African Veterinary Authority has in June 2021 reported that outbreaks of the two diseases have not yet been resolved," she added.

However, Shilongo said Namibia will continue to allow the importation or in-transit of raw products derived from cloven-hoofed animals and poultry that are transiting through South Africa, originating from countries or areas free of FMD and HPAI.

"Furthermore, Namibia continues to allow the importation and in-transit of raw pork from South Africa provided that these products originate from the approved FMD-free (pig) compartments," she concluded.